Sheriff's office donates 'No Shave November' proceeds to cancer center Dec 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, left, presents a check to Susan Morton of the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center. Photo courtesy Sky Lakes Medical Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber presents Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center director Susan Morton with $450 raised by sheriff’s patrol deputies and corrections officers during “No-Shave November.”The officers each paid for the privilege of not shaving for the month (while maintaining a professional appearance) and to raise money for the Cancer Treatment Center. “All of us at the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center are truly grateful for this generosity that will benefit our patients,” Morton said.The donation will go to the CTC’s patient assistance fund, which is used to help ease the personal financial burden of people in cancer care, she added. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Susan Morton Chris Kaber Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center Economics Police Finance Sheriff Patient Assistance Deputy Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Sergeant in sheriff's office faces charges of sexual abuse, harassment On a mission to help the dead rest in peace Snow turns to frigid temperatures in basin, region Kepner's collection of steam locomotives sold to coastal railroad Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens Updated Dec 25, 2021 Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. 1:04 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title Updated Dec 26, 2021 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title 1:04Updated Dec 26, 2021 0:12 Snow is no match for city snow plow Dec 15, 2021 Snow is no match for city snow plow 0:12 Dec 15, 2021 1:27 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated Dec 19, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears 1:27Updated Dec 19, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer narcotics detective faces felonies after 1,200 marijuana plants found on propertySergeant in sheriff's office faces charges of sexual abuse, harassmentOne dead, four injured in Highway 97 crashOn a mission to help the dead rest in peaceForecast calls for white Christmas, winter weather through New YearNurse suspended for not paying fine imposed by state boardSnow turns to frigid temperatures in basin, regionKepner's collection of steam locomotives sold to coastal railroadLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyDonation aids Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center patients Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives