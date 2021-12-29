Sheriff's office donation

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, left, presents a check to Susan Morton of the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.

 Photo courtesy Sky Lakes Medical Center

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber presents Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center director Susan Morton with $450 raised by sheriff’s patrol deputies and corrections officers during “No-Shave November.”

The officers each paid for the privilege of not shaving for the month (while maintaining a professional appearance) and to raise money for the Cancer Treatment Center.

“All of us at the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center are truly grateful for this generosity that will benefit our patients,” Morton said.

The donation will go to the CTC’s patient assistance fund, which is used to help ease the personal financial burden of people in cancer care, she added.

