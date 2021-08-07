Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Shane Shepherd

U.S. Air Force Airman Shane E. Shepherd

U.S. Air Force Airman Shane E. Shepherd graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

The Airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

He is a 2021 graduate of Mazama High School in Klamath Falls, and is the son of Candice Shepherd of Klamath Falls and Eric Shepherd of Medford.

Shepherd is attending technical school in San Antonio while awaiting his orders.

Tags