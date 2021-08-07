U.S. Air Force Airman Shane E. Shepherd graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The Airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is a 2021 graduate of Mazama High School in Klamath Falls, and is the son of Candice Shepherd of Klamath Falls and Eric Shepherd of Medford.
Shepherd is attending technical school in San Antonio while awaiting his orders.