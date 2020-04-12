Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Shasta Elementary staff organized a parade on Friday to see students and their families following the official closure of the school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 55 teachers cheered on their students and let them know they were missed, said Dena Morosin, a fourth-grade Shasta Elementary teacher.

"It turned into a goodbye for the year as the governor closed schools for the year," Morosin said, in an email. "We had lots of happy smiling kids happy to see their teachers and quite a few tears, for both staff and students.

"We want our families to know we miss them and we are working very hard to continue their children’s education," she added.

