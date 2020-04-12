Shasta Elementary staff organized a parade on Friday to see students and their families following the official closure of the school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 55 teachers cheered on their students and let them know they were missed, said Dena Morosin, a fourth-grade Shasta Elementary teacher.
"It turned into a goodbye for the year as the governor closed schools for the year," Morosin said, in an email. "We had lots of happy smiling kids happy to see their teachers and quite a few tears, for both staff and students.
"We want our families to know we miss them and we are working very hard to continue their children’s education," she added.