The United Way Community Campaign officially starts Wednesday, but officials announced early contributions and pacesetter workplace campaigns have already donated $76,217 — or 15% of its $500,000 goal.
Lauren Jespersen, Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation director, is serving as chairman of the United Way campaign.
“We are off to a very positive start with the help of our two pacesetters and some very generous individual donors,” said Jespersen in a release. “Of course, no gift is too small, and every gift is very much appreciated.”
At a campaign leadership team meeting held last week Kathy Jordan announced that the employees at Klamath Energy LLC, a division of Avangrid Renewables, donated $19,508, which the Avangrid Foundation matched. Lisa Waite, Triad School Key Club advisor, announced that the Triad student body donated $966.
Contact the United Way at 541-882-5558 if you wish to have a workplace presentation.
The 21st annual United Way golf challenge has been canceled due to COVID-19 but will be replaced with an online auction Sep. 25-28. Pacific Power is the premier sponsor and corporate sponsors include Umpqua Bank, Columbia Forest Products, and Klamath Energy.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin supports the following 17 local health and human care social service agencies: Boy Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Friends of the Children of Klamath County, Girl Scouts, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES, Unlimited, and the YMCA.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin 136 N. Third Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601.