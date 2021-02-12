The Klamath Senior Center will restart its exercise classes as the county moves to a lower virus risk level.
Center director Marc Kane said that he is hopeful that the risk level will continue to drop and that the center can maintain classes in the long term.
Kane said its not just about physical health and exercise, but for the opportunity to gather and for seniors to reconnect socially.
The center will maintain strict enforcement of mask requirements and distancing directives for all individuals in the center, located at 2045 Arthur Street, and all equipment will be sanitized between class sessions.
The following classes will be offered, beginning Feb. 16:
Sail Class with Suzan Phipps on Mondays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays 10:30 a.m., and with instructor Mary Nolleron Wednesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Yoga with Kim Carson will be on ZOOM and in person at 5 p.m. on Mondays.
Tai Chi classes with Cher Owens are on Tuesdays at 10 am. while Qi Gong class with Rachel Stephens will start in March.
All classes are taught by trained and certified volunteer instructors. Donations are requested at each class to support the cost of maintaining facilities and equipment. No one is refused for inability to donate. All are welcome.
Additional classes may be added in the near future.