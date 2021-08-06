Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Beginning Mon., Aug. 9, Dan O’Brien Way will be reduced to one lane just west of the Northern Heights Blvd. intersection. The lane closure is required to provide utilities to the upcoming Love’s Travel Stop and is expected to commence through Wed., August 11. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in conjunction with the appropriate advance warning signs. In the upcoming months, expect to see more construction activities within and adjacent to Dan O’Brien Way. For more information contact Hoyt at (940) 395-7785. Additional road closures, unrelated to Third Thursday will be 7th St., between High St. and Pine St. closed. If there are any questions about this closure please contact Mike Bray at (541) 892-6150.

