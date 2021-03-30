Among the most commonly grown garden foods, leafy greens are true vegetables: leaves, roots, and stems are associated with the vegetative, or growing, portion of the plant’s life cycle. The leafy greens spectrum includes tender baby lettuces eaten raw, as well as tough collards with thick, inedible midribs that need to be cooked at length for best results.
In addition to widely known greens like lettuces and spinach, its possible to grow a variety of other greens. Some are less familiar in our region: others are adapted to specific growing circumstances. Packed with vitamins, ranging in flavor from mild to peppery, garden greens are typically easy to grow with few pest issues. Following is an overview of five leafy greens less commonly grown in the Klamath Basin.
Arugula
Like several of today’s leafy green candidates, arugula is a member of the cabbage family, Brassicaceae. Arugula prefers cool temperatures and even moisture, making it a good selection for spring and late season planting. Known for its peppery flavor, arugula is often used in salads and in stir-fry recipes. A salad of grilled pears, goat cheese, and arugula is noteworthy for the mixture of sweet and pungent flavors that compliment each other. Keep the peppery taste from getting too strong by keeping moisture even and harvesting leaves before they are fully mature.
Collards
This cabbage relative, a staple food in the Southern U.S., is worthy of considering for the Klamath garden. Collards thrive in cool temperatures, but also tolerate heat — minus the bolting (premature flowering) common to many members of the cabbage family. Collards taste similar to cabbage, but the plants form loose rosettes rather than a tight head. Leaves are typically harvested when mature, and well cooked before eating. Collards are one of the few leafy greens that freeze well, so may be worth considering for those who like to preserve foods.
Mustards
Young mustard plants are cold hardy: seeds can be planted when soil temperatures are still in the 40s, Fahrenheit. Leaves come in greens and reds, and can be used in many of the same ways as spinach. Mustard leaves are slightly tougher and may require cooking a bit longer than spinach. Like arugula, the leaves acquire an ever more peppery taste as they get older and larger. Larger midribs should be removed from leaves before cooking.
Mache
Also known as “corn salad”, this lesser-known green is a member of the Valerian family. Mache seeds sometimes suffer from poor germination: this issue can be reduced by planting at the correct soil temperature. Small-seeded types can be planted with soil about 50 degrees, while the larger seeded varieties should not be planted till soils are closer to 65 degrees. Mache is typically eaten raw, is often described as nutty or buttery in flavor with succulent tender leaves. The plants are small, and leaves are harvested a few at a time from individual plants: mache is a good candidate for container or patio gardening.
Malabar Spinach
While most of the greens discussed here tolerate cold, Malabar spinach is more suited to the warmest part of our summers, when other leafy greens tend to bolt. This plant is a tender perennial, grown as an annual in short-season areas like the Klamath Basin. Malabar spinach is a vining plant, needs a trellis or fence to grow on, and will perform best started indoors to be transplanted after danger of frost. Seeds are slow to germinate: give them time and warm soil. Once vines get going, stem tips and new leaves are harvested. The vines produce side shoots and can be harvested multiple times. Malabar spinach should be added to dishes right before they are done, and cooked for only a few minutes. Overcooking contributes to a slimy texture. Malabar spinach is a possible alternative for a sunny, hot location where other leafy greens are likely to bolt. It must be protected on very cool nights, as it is native to tropical regions.
Even the dandelion, now looked upon as a noxious weed in home lawns, was once considered a valuable leafy green. according to legend, dandelions are not native to the Americas, but were introduced by early settlers. In addition to the leaves, flowers and roots of the dandelion plant are edible — the roots can be dried and used as a coffee substitute, and the flowers battered and fried in the manner of squash blossoms.
Spring is the perfect time to incorporate some unusual greens into the menu. While most gardeners may not choose to fertilize their dandelions, most leafy greens are heavy feeders that will benefit from fertilizer. Fertilizing may especially benefit the “cut and come again” varieties of greens subject to multiple harvests.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.