Every September, elm seed bugs and boxelder bugs are hot topics of conversation at the Klamath extension office, as calls, questions, and samples of insects for identification come rolling in. While the insects have been present all summer, they are much more noticeable in the late summer and fall when they begin seeking refuge in mulch, house siding, and other places to stay warm over the winter. This year, larger populations of these insects have been evident in our community.
Elm seed bugs, boxelder bugs, and the similar looking red-shouldered bug are all part of a larger insect group entomologists call “seed bugs”. These insects all feed on the developing seeds of trees. Other seed bugs feed on seeds of other plant types. Elm seed bugs feed on the developing seeds of Siberian elm. Boxelders feed primarily on maples (and occasionally a few other trees). Insects that feed on one or more types of plants are considered “specialist” feeders. The red-shouldered bug, which looks like a boxelder bug with less red coloring, is a generalist feeder; it feeds on seeds from a wider variety of tree types.
With a little imagination, these insects might be viewed as beneficial in some circumstances. When they feed on seeds and prevent those seeds from sprouting, there are fewer elm and maple seedlings to pull from our flower beds and lawns. However, these bugs are more commonly considered to be a nuisance as they get into homes, cover porches and siding, and have an unpleasant smell.
In summer 2021, calls about this trifecta of seed bugs — elm seed, boxelder, and red-shouldered — have come to the extension office earlier and in greater frequency than in the past. Inquiries about these insects began in June, when adults from last year emerged and began to lay eggs. This suggests that there was some environmental factor that enabled more adults than usual to survive the winter.
In most years, many of the overwintering adults of these insects are killed by cold, leaving only a few to survive until spring to mate, lay eggs, and rebuild the population. The earliness and frequency of questions about the seed bugs in summer 2021 suggests that some environmental conditions allowed more adults than usual to survive the winter, meaning more are able to reproduce and create an even larger population later in the summer.
Is summer 2021 the summer of the seed bug? If the large early season population reproduces in earnest, there could be an abundance of seed bugs in the Klamath Basin this fall. People will notice the bugs gathering on porches, siding, tree trunks, and on mulch.
While large numbers of insects can cause alarm, elm seed, boxelder and red-shouldered bugs don’t cause tree damage, nor do they damage our homes. Besides being an unsightly and sometimes foul smelling nuisance, the insects can leave behind spots of fecal matter where they congregate but don’t do structural damage.
The best treatment for seed bugs in the home is to vacuum them. Chemical treatment is rarely warranted because once cold temperatures prevail, insect activity diminishes. It may be possible to reduce boxelder bug and elm seed bug populations by removing the trees they feed on. This is a drastic step since it also eliminates shade in the yard. It’s not helpful to remove trees in a single yard if surrounding properties have the same kinds of trees since seed bugs don’t respect property lines. For those who desire chemical control, additional information is available from Texas A & M University and Kansas State University,
As summer days cool and shorten into fall, this year’s generation of seed bugs will leave their host trees and seek refuge near homes and other buildings. While larger populations may cause concern, it’s helpful to remember that seed bugs are a passing nuisance that doesn’t cause lasting damage.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.