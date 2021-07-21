Pandora pine moth is an insect native to the western U.S., and found where there are loose, volcanic soils and Jeffery, lodgepole, or ponderosa pines. Recent sightings of large numbers of this insect have led to a flurry of inquiries at the Klamath Extension office about this periodic pest. Where they are found, Pandora pine moths typically congregate in large numbers. A client in LaPine reported hundreds of moths on a single pine trunk in mid-July.
Pandora pine moth has a long history in Klamath. The earliest outbreak recorded by US entomologists was located in 1893 on the (then titled) Klamath Indian Reservation. At that time, entomologists indicated that it was clear the tribes were well familiar with the insect, even using it as a local food source.
Populations of the insect follow an unusual pattern. Firstly, they produce a generation only every other year. This means that it takes two years for full development of the insects’ life cycle. There may be insects present any year, but an individual takes two years to develop from egg to adult. Another interesting feature of this moth’s life cycle is that it overwinters as a larvae in the needles of the pine the first year. Most other caterpillar pests overwinter as eggs or pupae.
Outbreaks, or significantly larger populations of Pandora pine moth happen sporadically and last for several generations, up to 6-8 years for an outbreak. There has been an outbreak recorded in the area between Bend and Chiloquin over the last few years. Based on the typical pattern, this population spike is likely to return to normal next year. High numbers of moths, their large size, and the way their caterpillars feed in large groups, make this an easily recognizable insect.
Clients have inquired whether area fires may be driving moths into the area. While this may be the case, it’s a hypothesis not supported by research. In fact, the opposite is also possible. Like the proverbial “moth to the flame”, Pandora pine moths may be actually attracted to the fires at night. In a study in Central Oregon in 1997, between 2-17% of a local Pandora pine moth population was drawn to, and killed by, a prescribed burn.
While there have been recorded outbreaks in central Oregon and the Klamath Basin that led to severe defoliation of pine trees, Pandora pine moth is not typically associated with tree death. However, after a severe outbreak and defoliation by the moth, trees are stressed, and this can lead to infestation by bark beetles, which may then kill the tree. In most cases, treatment for Pandora pine moth is not suggested, in part because the two-year development period needed by the insect means trees have a chance to recover from heavy feeding before the next generation emerges. While chemical treatment is not usually suggested, keeping trees well watered can help reduce impacts from feeding stress.
In central Oregon, Pandora pine moths emerge from their pupal cases in the soil in June, and lay eggs in the bases of pine needles. The larvae from these eggs hatch later in the summer and feed in the tree canopy before overwintering in the needle clusters. The following summer, they’ll feed more, then drop to the ground to pupate. Two summers after emerging from the egg, the adult moth leaves the pupal case to start the cycle over. Eggs may be hard to find, as they are often laid on needles high in the tree.
In addition to birds and other animals feeding on the larvae and moths in the tree, it is thought that a variety of rodents feed on the pupae. Variations in soil moisture and temperature over the winter also likely impact the number of pupae that survive to become adults.
For those seeking additional information about this unusual native insect, a 1968 bulletin from the forest service perhaps contains the most detail for Oregon: pandoramoth (forestpests.org), including pictures of each stage of the life cycle and what to look for to recognize an infestation.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.