Like everyone and everything in 2020, Oregon State University’s Master Gardener and horticulture programming was forced to change quickly and significantly. Forced change has led to many challenges, and also some amazing successes.
For example, instructors and participants in educational programs transitioned to online methods of learning and interacting. The online transition included challenges with adapting technology, sufficient internet speed, learning new “classroom etiquette” and discovering ways to make online learning engaging and interesting.
Advantages to adapting to online programming include the convenience of participating from home, recording programs so they can be enjoyed according to the participant’s schedule, and the ability to draw both speakers and participants from a much larger geographical area than is practical in an in-person setting. The Oregon Gardeners Level Up! Series at oregonstate.edu is one example.
This free, monthly gardening series has covered diverse gardening topics from seeds to compost contamination to a special session on growing dahlias. More than 300 participants from across Oregon have participated live in each session, which is also recorded for viewing by those who’s schedules don’t match up with the live sessions. Presentation slides and full audio for each session are available at the link above.
Most recently, Amy Jo Detweiler, OSU horticulturist and Associate Professor in Bend, presented on the timely topic “fire-wise landscaping.” Detweiler included information on creating a defensible space and appropriate tree spacing in different areas of the landscape, and discussed the attributes of fire resistant plants. Tips for pruning and maintenance that help prevent fire spread in the landscape were also included, along with examples from a case study in Bend.
Given the success and flexibility that online programming provides, its likely that online options will increasingly be considered for OSU horticulture programming moving forward. Online programming has many benefits, but it doesn’t have the same feel and quality of in-person programming. OSU is asking gardening enthusiasts to share their thoughts on the content and delivery of gardening programming as we revamp Master Gardener and other gardening related content. Information gathered from this survey will influence the content and delivery of 2022’s Master Gardener trainings as well as content for home gardeners.
What do youwant to know about growing plants? The Oregon Master Gardener program hopes to hear from at least 5,000 Oregon gardeners. Share your thoughts via an online survey
Participants will have the opportunity to share their county of residence in the survey. This will allow Master Gardener coordinators to consider needs across the entire state, but also the specific needs and desired topics within individual counties. Let your voice be heard. Whether you are interested in the Master Gardener volunteer program, community gardening or just learning more about flowers, we want to hear from you.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.