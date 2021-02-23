Spring is fast approaching. Though it’s still too early for most seed starting, there are several gardening activities well suited to “pre-gardening” season. Among those timely activities is the pruning of fruit trees and woody material around the landscape.
Pruning questions are among the most common submitted to Extension, or asked at independent garden centers. Pruning questions can be tough to answer without plant material or good diagrams at hand to illustrate plant parts and key points. Like many horticulture inquiries, pruning questions are often first addressed with more questions to better understand goals and context: Is this a young or mature tree? Are you trying to fill out the canopy or thin it?
Horticulture writers often refer to pruning as a combination of both science and art, a possibly intimidating description to infrequent pruners. Without intimate knowledge of the differences in plant habits, growth patterns and recovery speeds, “art” might seem a lofty goal. Thankfully, most plants recover from a bad pruning job with time (not conifers or palms, but most). Uncertainty over pruning contributes to not pruning heavily enough — a mistake seen frequently in home fruit orchards.
Familiarity with pruning terms and concepts — the science of pruning — is one way to approach ability to apply pruning as an art. Read on for five tips towards better pruning.
Heading and thinning cuts
These two primary types of cuts yield very different results. Heading (think “filling”) cuts are more numerous, small cuts to each main branch, leaving numerous buds on the branch. The result is a thicker, fuller, and often more compact plant.
Thinning cuts remove entire branches, leaving the plant to develop energy in the remaining branches. Both cut types are useful: knowing when to use which, even more so.
Start with the “D”s
When an overgrown plant needs pruning, it’s hard to tell where to start cutting. One approach is to start with the dead, dying, diseased, and deranged material. Dead and dying material are usually easy to identify, and “diseased” might also mean weak, spindly growth not contributing aesthetically to the plant.
“Deranged” in this context refers to branches “disturbed or disordered in function, structure, or condition.” Deranged branches might grow in the wrong direction, rub against each other, or be growing in a way that will cause structural weakness if left unchecked. Once the “D’s” have been removed, it’s easier to see what additional cuts should be considered.
Know when it blooms
Blooming woodies are divided into two major groups for pruning: those to prune in late winter dormancy, and those to prune after bloom. Fruit trees, and summer bloomers like barberry, spirea, and viburnum, should be pruned in winter before new growth begins in spring. Early season bloomers like ornamental cherries, quince, and redbud are best pruned after they’re done blooming.
Generally, all pruning should take place before fall: succulent new growth generated by the pruning activity is easily damaged by sudden cold temperatures.
Don’t cut the collar
At the base of every tree branch is a ring where trunk and branch growth intersect. The growth cells in this tissue can help seal off the pruning wound over time, protecting the wound from the entry of fungi and bacteria. When removing an entire branch from a tree, the goal is to cut as close to the collar as possible without cutting into collar tissue.
Pruning is invigorating
Regardless of how the person pruning the plant feels afterwards, the end result of pruning a woody plant is invigorated growth. A flush of new growth may seem contradictory to the point of pruning: Why prune if it makes the plant grow more?
The goal of pruning is to encourage the growth develop in a helpful pattern, whether to the long term health and structure of the tree, increased fruit production, or keeping the plant at a manageable size.
In the case of fruit trees, fruit develops on new wood, not older wood. Pruning enables us to ensure there is new wood every year while maintaining a tree size that makes harvesting that fruit possible. Proper fruit tree pruning also reduces tree damage caused by too much heavy fruit on the ends of long, overgrown branches.
Combined with sharp, clean cutting instruments, use of these key concepts should be helpful for those who’d like to fine-tune pruning skills in their home gardens. Fast growing deciduous trees are the most forgiving. Conifers have different growth patterns and needs that make their pruning slightly more challenging.
Several Extension publications are available to provide more detail, including great diagrams of pruning concepts and important plant parts.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.