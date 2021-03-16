Events of the past year, combined with an already strengthening local foods movement, have fueled surging interest in small scale produce farming in Klamath and surrounding areas.
Several outlets for local products report potential vendors asking questions about how to get started in farming. Similar situations are cropping up across Eastern Oregon: veggie gardeners considering making the jump from home gardener to produce farmer.
Once challenges of growing in the quirky high desert climate are met and food production is stable, consideration of “market farming” is logical. Demand for local produce often exceeds supply, more restaurants are deliberately featuring local foods and citizens are seeking to support local businesses in general. Direct-to-consumer sales of produce do not require a license, making market entry easier.
Easy market entry and easily profitable businesses, though, are different things.
Produce growers must not only understand nuances of using season extension techniques and the value of quickly maturing, disease-resistant vegetable varieties: they must be business and market savvy. Producers must truly understand production costs to position themselves for competition with less expensive, mass-produced foods. Ability to compete often includes adherence to food safety standards. Markets available to small scale producers are increasingly require food safety plans or certifications, regardless whether required by regulation.
For those with passion for growing and an idea of turning that passion into a business, numerous resources are available to help navigate the transition. Even when starting out small, awareness of the larger business picture enables a more strategic, thoughtful plan conducive to success. The information portals listed below are a perfect diversion for business brainstorming before the growing season gets well underway.
OSU Small Farms Program
Newsletters, technical reports, farmer networks, links to more. The OSU Small Farms website has recently been revamped into a hub for resources for meat, produce and hay growers. The vegetable production page alone has links to over 30 resources from growing specs to pest management to marketing strategies.
Online classes for new farmers
A growing component of OSU’s Small Farms program are online courses, covering whole farm management, insect management strategies, and grazing management. Designed specifically with Oregon farmers in mind, the on-demand classes can be completed at the participant’s pace and timeline.
Developing a marketing plan
OSU’s publication “Marketing Alternatives for Fresh Produce” outlines the basics of developing a marketing plan, and the online version contains downloadable, interactive worksheets to help new producers understand production costs and develop budgets.
Food Safety Training
The food safety environment for fresh produce has been evolving since the 2011 passing of FSMA, the Food Safety Modernization Act. Small farms are “technically exempt” from compliance if below a certain income threshold, but not exempt all effects of the law. FSMA impacts how markets approach liability and risk associated with produce, which might be eaten raw and therefore represents greater potential risk.
Understanding the Food Safety environment is key to the new farmer developing harvesting, washing and post-harvest protocols to keep food safe and of high quality. OSU is hosting a food safety training, via Zoom, for beginning producers on April 29. This half-day training is an orientation into food safety, including practical resources to help new producers get started on the right foot. For more information on this free training, contact the author.
Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education
According to its website, SARE supports “farmer-driven innovations in agriculture that improve profitability, stewardship and quality of life.” Another clearinghouse of resources, SARE’s website hosts numerous free publications, useful to both new and advanced farmers. One of the most popular outlines basic requirements, benefits, and eligibility of all USDA programs relevant to small farms. SARE also funds numerous grants for small farms, including a recent grant funded in Klamath Falls to help produce growers fine tune their use of season extension techniques. Upon completion, grant reports are provided online, making the lessons learned from the projects available to interested producers.
OSU provides so many resources for new and beginning farmers, they won’t all fit into a list of just five. For instance, the popular ”What Can I Do with My Small Farm? Selecting an Enterprise for Small Acreages” is free online and helps the potential famer evaluate crop, marketing, and funding options, business structure, and a variety of other considerations that help match the farm’s resources and potential to the best crop options.
Like the other resources listed here, the document links the reader to more information. Potential produce farmers have a wealth of information available to evaluate business options.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.