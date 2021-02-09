Horticulture professionals are asked to make recommendations and solve problems pertaining to thousands of plant types, from houseplants to vegetables to lawn to trees. Problem solving work consumes a significant portion of Extension horticulture efforts during the growing season, via both OSU faculty and well-trained Master Gardeners.
While Extension offices currently remain closed to the public, horticulture questions are still being submitted via phone, email, and a recently updated platform online, “Ask Extension.” This year, the volume of questions is already higher than normal, indicative of increased interest in home gardens and food production.
Within the Extension system, questions from commercial and professional growers are always answered by faculty: homeowner questions may be answered by Master Gardeners or faculty. More difficult or complex questions are screened, then forwarded to a Master Gardener with particular expertise. For example, in the Klamath office we have a few grass and native plant identification professionals. Grasses, notoriously difficult to identify, might take a little longer in the plant clinic process, since fewer volunteers possess that skill.
When bringing your plant problem to any professional for evaluation, the shortest path to a good solution is lined with good information. Following are some important considerations gleaned from a recent nationwide survey of horticulture professionals when asked, “What do wish your clients already knew about solving plant problems?”
Questions, questions.
The most duplicated response in the query addressed this reality: in order to solve plant problems, the horticulturist must often ask numerous questions about the plant, the site, the progression of symptoms related to the problem, and even the condition of surrounding plants. This flurry of questions helps quickly narrow down the list of “possible suspects,” and should not be confused with a lack of knowledge. In the Klamath County’s Extension plant clinic, intake sheets include some of these most prevalent questions as prompts, making it easier and faster to capture relevant clues.
Timing is everything.
Sometimes, plant pros must deliver unpalatable answers, often when a problem is recognized too late to save the plant. For example, there’s an ongoing outbreak in Klamath Falls of bronze birch borer, a beetle that destroys birch trees. The beetle spends most of its life feeding inside the tree, and the damage is subtle — at first. Once a significant portion of the tree canopy is affected by the beetle’s feeding, pesticide treatments can’t save it. Similarly, some problems must be treated within a specific window in order to be effective. For fruit trees, horticultural oil can be applied in early spring to help manage disease and insect problems. Hort oil should be applied before the canopy is leafed out. Once in leaf, it’s impossible to get the oil into bark cracks and crevices where it needs to be.
Prevention is the best treatment.
Desire to conserve our environment and natural resources has gardeners questioning application of any pesticide, an applaudable and forward- thinking mentality. Horticulture professionals have noted that resistance to using pesticides makes it harder to convince homeowners of the value of preventative sprays in the situations where they are still warranted. For example with fungal diseases of plants, once symptoms are prevalent it’s often too late to turn things around. In gardens where there is a history of a particular disease, or when weather conditions make disease pressure likely, preventative fungicide treatment is often recommended. Other disease prevention tactics include avoiding water on leaves, choosing resistant varieties, and pruning for air flow.
Situations vary.
Two horticulture professionals may recommend different solutions for the same problem. Horticulture professionals pointed out numerous reasons why this could happen: time of year, progression of disease, HOA restrictions, equipment available to the gardener, predicted weather conditions. Horticulture pros wish that clients understood that they can get two different proposed solutions to a given plant problem — and either could be viable.
Even more questions.
Relative to that variety of situations, horticulture pros have learned to ask questions that might, at first consideration, seem unrelated to the problem. The pro is not trying to dig into personal business, but rather tailor recommendations to the client’s reality. As one long- time horticulture professor noted, there’s no need to suggest conventional chemicals to someone who prefers organics. Most homeowners can’t deliver a sprayed treatment high into a tree canopy- they’d need to try a different way to deliver chemicals or hire a professional. Tree removal isn’t an option for a renter.
The questions plant pros ask help clients reach the solution most likely to address their specific blend of needs and challenges. Problem-solving plant pros are detectives whose solutions are dependent on clues from the plant, the context, and the gardener’s observations.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.