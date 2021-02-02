Shoe shopping and plant shopping share surprising similarities: Both are seasonal. Sandals are hard to find in winter months, and only a few folks seek warm, fuzzy boots in July. There’s a shoe for every situation and outfit, and choices are made based on what the day has in store.
Plant professionals have learned through training and experience the power of “right plant, right place.” Like the best mantras, “right plant, right place” contains multiple layers of truth. Just as open-toed heels are ill-suited to ditch digging, most ferns aren’t suited for the sun. Tomatoes don’t grow well in cold soil. Old yard work shoes aren’t ideal for a job interview. Cramming a foot into a too-small shoe, or a plant into a too-small space, leads to long- term problems.
A nationwide query of horticulture professionals via social media networking asked: “What do you wish your clients already knew about plant selection?” Numerous responses included “right plant, right place,” in its many variations. One landscape pro said: if it’s necessary to make all kinds of amendments, changes, and special considerations for the plant to work ... it’s just the wrong plant.” Five morsels of collective wisdom from decades of professional horticulture experience are curated below.
Start with the soil.
The pH, nutrients, and moisture holding capacity of a soil all influence which plants will work best there. Forcing a plant into a soil that’s wrong for it creates unnecessary gardening frustrations. Similarly, choose plants appropriate for typical annual precipitation. Moisture-loving plants will always struggle in an arid climate and succulents that consistently get too much moisture quickly rot. Accept the realities of a given soil to avoid struggles and wasted money.
The power of resistance.
Unrelated to political resistance, disease resistance in plants is a powerful tool to identify the “right plant, right place” in areas where diseases have been a persistent issue or for diseases that persist in the soil. Use of resistant plants minimizes frustration, and reduces inputs (chemical and labor) needed to combat disease problems. Understanding resistant plant selections for a given geographic area is one example of deep knowledge housed in the brains of seasoned professionals. Even in the internet age, regionally-specific information can be hard to find, despite the value of disease resistant selections to reduce pesticide use.
Choose plants based on their jobs.
Plants are awesome — it’s easy to want all of them. It’s harder to narrow down the choices to a number that realistically fits in a garden (or a budget). Thinking about plants in terms of the job they need to perform is one strategy. A garden center shopping trip with a jobs- based list might include looking for a red blooming annual for street appeal, a tough, small leaved ground cover for between stepping stones, and perennials for late season bloom to enhance pollinators.
Forget what you saw on Instagram.
Horticulture pros easily spot a staged garden or wedding scene: blooming plants that don’t actually bloom at the same time of year, or plants that can’t perform well together (like ferns and sunflowers pictured together). Staged plants have been dropped in just for the photo, or added to existing plantings for short-term effect. Cut flowers, particularly, have distinct seasons of availability that have been diminished, but nowhere near eliminated, by global trade. Direct flights from Amsterdam to New York haven’t changed the seasonality of tulips. Blooms aren’t available in October, but tulip bulbs are.
There’s a cultivar for that.
Need a shade tree that will stay in the 40- to 60-foot range at maturity to look visibly in scale with the house? How about a tree with a columnar shape for a narrow space, with outstanding fall color? Or A tree that blooms in early spring and provides some type of wildlife benefit? There’s a cultivar for that! Cultivars are specific varieties of plants with distinct characteristics that are consistent over time. For instance, there are hundreds of cultivars of Red Maple alone.
The above suggestions from horticulture professionals are all expansions of the “right plant, right place” concept. Selecting plants for long term garden success is about more than the plants that catch the eye, or looked great in a yard across town. Long term success is based on choosing (mostly) the plants best suited to their ultimate location and function in the garden.
If experimentation and pushing boundaries is desired, most pros would suggest short-term annual color plants for that job. Perennial and woody plants should be chosen with “right plant, right place” in mind.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.