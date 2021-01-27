In every industry reside important truths that professionals wish their clients understood, in hopes of improved professional relationships through managed, realistic expectations. There is always more to a profession than, as clients, can be seen from “outside.”
In the Klamath Basin, clients won’t expect a landscape contractor to deliver a tropical paradise or an outdoor citrus grove. More often, the friction between what is desired and what is deliverable is more subtle. Easily available internet information and pictures are one source of unrealistic expectations, especially when geographic location is not considered.
The author queried landscape professionals nationwide, via social media networking in a professionals-only page: “What do you wish your clients already knew about landscape maintenance before you consult with them?”
The following insights contain clues to bridging gaps between visionary landscapes of our dreams, and the sometimes-harsh realities. Pros in the discussion were promised anonymity, prompting brutally honest answers stemming from true desire to communicate the realities of working with landscapes. Numerous variables are involved — soil, sunlight intensity, temperature, microclimate, insect pressure, client needs — so easy answers are rare.
Start with soil, the rest will come.
Acidic plants will never perform well in alkaline soil. Moisture-loving plants struggle in sandy soils. Modifying soil to change pH or increase organic matter takes considerably more product, time and money than most people think — often years, not months. Soil is not the same in all parts of a yard. The point is to understand the soil, then choose plants that fit that soil. This is valuable advice in our region: volcanic deposits result in pockets of soil with very different characteristics, sometimes leading to confusing results.
Soil tests are worth the cost.
Investing in a comprehensive soil test, then engaging with a professional to understand it beyond pH and organic matter, is possibly the easiest path to a successful landscape design. This is far less expensive and frustrating than attempting to “fix” the soil to fit plants after they are chosen. Several pros pointed out that clients often support soil testing until they understand what it costs (often $50-60 per sample). The pros want homeowners to know it’s worth every penny, saving headache and poor plant choices later.
There’s no such thing as “no maintenance.”
Even a yard with artfully arranged gravel requires maintenance — weed seeds blow in and germinate. Desired plants will grow, but at differing rates. Some must be trimmed back to give each their own space. Old, established trees occasionally need limbs removed. According to the pros in this survey, “no maintenance” landscapes exist only in our imaginations. We should always expect some level of maintenance to be necessary, varying with the maturity of the landscape. Two pros mentioned that they have walked away from jobs in which clients envision “no maintenance” as a priority in a yard full of roses, fruit trees and flowers.
Be realistic about maintenance costs.
Whether installing a new landscape or inheriting one, maintenance of some kind will be necessary. Landscape pros wish clients were more proactive in considering that yard maintenance is more than just mowing and edge trimming. Yards with mature woody plants have pruning needs, especially where they were planted too close to the home and have outgrown it.
Pruning to maintain structural health — of both the tree and the home — are reasonable maintenance activities and not conjured up to increase billable hours. Planting beds will need soil added, fertilizer, and mulch. The frequency will vary, depending on climate and plant material. By planning ahead and incorporating these activities routinely in the landscape maintenance plan, homeowners can avoid the more drastic (and expensive) fixes that result from waiting too long to address the issues.
Hardiness zone is guide, not gospel.
Microclimates are plentiful in steep terrain, high elevations, intersections of different natural landscapes. The very general USDA hardiness zones are based on 30-year averages, often relying on just a few weather stations’ data to represent a large swath of land. Microclimates can exist within the home landscape: stone walls and pathways store heat, making the soil near them just a bit warmer. Buildings, fencing, and windbreak plantings can change the effects of cold winter winds. Spending a year understanding these nuances can be very informative before digging into a comprehensive landscape plan. Seasoned pros in the Klamath area often recommend choosing plant material for a zone colder than the charts imply, especially if the plant will be in an exposed area.
These “pro tips” represent a lot to think about before a plant is ever chosen to include in the actual landscape. Stay tuned next week to learn what “the pros” had to say about plant selection.
— - Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.