Leafy greens include some of the easiest of vegetables to grow. Attributes that contribute to easier success with leafy greens include cold tolerance, quick development times, and lack of significant pest and disease issues. Leafy greens perform well in a range of growing environments: containers, raised beds, in-ground gardens and even indoors with supplemental light.
The longer the time between harvest and plate, the fewer nutrients in our foods. Leaves harvested from a plant in the home garden, rinsed, and turned into salad will be more nutritious than lettuce that has been shredded and stored in a bag for weeks. Fresh salad leaves are one of the easiest feats for the new vegetable gardener to achieve — and the results are delicious.
Most leafy greens can be harvested within 4-7 weeks of planting. Kale takes longer, especially if large leaves are desired. Most leafy greens have some cold hardiness, especially once plants are acclimated to cool nights and past the seedling stage. Greens tend to be heavy feeders: fertilizer should not be overlooked. The biggest challenge with growing greens is their tendency towards bolting when there is a big difference between the high and low temperature in a day.
Bolting is premature flowering, to be avoided if possible: bolting is a transition from vegetative (leaf) growth to reproductive (flowering) growth, and causes changes in flavor to the leaves. Providing shade for greens in the summer is one way to reduce issues with bolting. Another way is to choose “bolt resistant” varieties.
Lettuce
Loose-leaf varieties are much easier to grow than iceberg-style headed lettuces. Lettuce seed can be purchased as single varieties or in “Mesclun” style mixes that include a variety of leaf colors and shapes. Loose-leaf lettuces can be cut multiple times- many will regrow quickly, providing multiple harvest opportunities from the same small space. Red-leaved or red-speckled varieties are thought to be less prone to bolting. Consistent water is also helpful to avoid bolting.
Spinach
Another quick growing and highly nutritious green, spinach grows best in full sun in spring, and with some shade in summer to prevent bolting. Spinach comes in two primary leaf types, smooth and savoyed (crinkled). In high wind areas, the crinkles in savoyed leaves are magnets for sand and grime, making them tough to clean. Like many greens, spinach is high in vitamins A and K. In the Klamath Basin, the primary insect pest of spinach is the spinach leafminer.
Chard
Colorful chard leaves can entice picky young eaters, and provide a nice crunch in stir fry style dishes. Chard, a member of the beet family, makes an attractive plant that some gardeners mix in with ornamental plants: it can provide both food and beauty. Like spinach, chard is sometimes challenged by leaf miners. Leaves with “mines” that are the evidence of these tiny pests should be removed from the plant and destroyed (not composted). A light cloth laid over the plants to prevent adult leafminers form laying eggs can also help.
Kale
Once mature, kale can withstand a hard freeze and can be harvested well after lettuce and spinach have frozen. In fact, kale prefers cool weather and leaves are more bitter when temperatures rise. Kale takes from 55 to 80 days to mature, longer than many other greens. The tender texture of younger leaves is typically preferred for smoothies or salads. Larger, mature leaves are more palatable cooked.
Parsley. Parsley can be harder to start from seed, notorious for slow germination. Once it gets started and past the tender seedling and transplant stage, parsley gets much easier. Parsley has a taproot, and doesn’t always “appreciate” transplanting. Curly parsley typically has a stronger flavor than flat-leaved types. In addition to high levels of vitamins A and K like most greens, parsley is a great source of vitamin C.
For those with small garden spaces, containers, or limited time, leafy greens provide a high return on the gardening investment. Faster maturity, high nutritional value, and ability to harvest over a long period are all benefits- and as a bonus, many of the plants are attractive in an ornamental garden.
One key to growing all these leafy greens well is consistency- consistent water, consistent fertilizer, consistent temperature. Water and fertilizer easier for the gardener to control. Strategies for maintaining a more consistent growing temperature can help reduce the bolting that is common with high day temperatures and cool nights. These include full sun in spring, and shading in summer, and choosing the right varieties. Container plants could be moved indoors on cool nights. In summer, greens can be planted in a shadier spot in the garden.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.