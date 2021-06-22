Several significant fires have already occurred in Klamath County this summer, including the ongoing Cutoff Fire in which homes, animals, and personal property are at risk. An exceptionally dry year and early-starting fire season increase the risk for damage to homes and property, an ideal time to consider the ways home and landscape management practices can contribute to, or reduce, fire risk.
Oregon State University upgraded its statewide fire program after an allocation from the Oregon Legislature in 2019. Some outcomes from this funding include six fire specialists across the state who help homeowners assess and reduce risk on forested properties, contribute to curriculum and other training materials for firefighters and more. The Extension fire team has created a wide range of resources to help Oregonians, including both print publications and recorded videos packaged on their website.
There are a variety of management tools homeowners can implement to reduce risk, be prepared, and respond quickly when fire arises. Some of these tools are described in the OSU Extension publications outlined below. OSU Extension publications are free and accessible online, including an entire series of “Fire FAQ’s” fact sheets covering a wider range of fire related topics: forest density and management, air quality impacts, salvage cutting. The materials described below are more specific to actions homeowners can take to reduce personal and property risk.
Are structures fuel? (EM 9291)
A startling quote from the document: “Individual homes today burn faster than they did 50 years ago. Now, when a fire starts in a room, it can transition to “flashover” (when a fire in a room becomes an entire room on fire) in approximately three minutes, compared to 30 minutes in homes several decades ago that contained natural furnishings and building materials.” Further information identifies both the items that make today’s homes more risky, and steps folks can take to reduce their risk.
Protecting your “Home Ignition Zone” (EM 9247)
Here, readers will find information about how to classify different risk zones on their properties, and detailed checklists of the types of activities in each zone that can reduce fire risk. For example, right around the home, keeping gutters clean and pine needles off the roof are helpful. Even the roofing and window screen materials chosen for a home can increase or decrease susceptibility.
Choosing fire resistant plants (PNW 590)
In addition to pruning, keeping plants from growing too close to the home, and planting arrangements that reduce heat around the home, this guide provides a list of plants that are both attractive in the landscape and fire resistant. While no plants are fire proof, characteristics like low resin, watery sap, supple and moist leaves are found in fire-adapted plants. Plants in the guide are grouped by landscape function such as shade tree, ground cover, and shrub, and lots of color pictures help the reader visualize how they might look in the landscape.
Reducing risk in forested areas (PNW 618)
Those on properties with lots of trees will find this comprehensive guide helpful in applying management concepts like firebreaks, fuel loads, access, and water. Detailed information on wildfire behavior, including a case study from Oregon is provided. Understanding of fire behavior can help homeowners to determine where to apply tools like canopy thinning and firebreaks so they can be most effective.
Fire adapted communities (EM 9116)
Using Klamath County as an example of a fire prone community, this guide takes many of the previously described risk management concepts from the single home to the community scale. Development of noncombustible spaces, working with neighbors and local agencies to create defensible spaces, and what to have ready if evacuation is necessary are all covered here. Historical information provides context for understanding that some Klamath communities are at higher risk of fire damage than has been true in the past.
The possibility of a long and dangerous 2021 fire season is real. Recent and ongoing fires in the area provide important opportunities, both to reach out to neighbors who may now be in need, and to protect our own spaces to the best of our abilities.
OSU Extension’s fire program specialist for Klamath County is Ariel Cowan, housed in Deschutes County. Contact her at 541-548-6088 ext.7-FIRE, or email ariel.cowan@oregonstate.edu.