Spinach leafminer season is upon us. Recent social media posts amongst gardeners suggest they are a common problem this season. Most commonly seen in spinach, beet and Swiss chard, the tiny larvae of the leafminer fly is occasionally found in tomato and cucumber. The Vegetable leafminer, a distantly related species that feeds on an wide range of vegetables, seems to be less common in eastern Oregon.
Leafminer problems are typically first realized when gardeners find the “mines” that give the tiny insects their name. The larvae, a fly maggot, eats leaves from inside, just under the outer layer of tissue. The larvae progress inside the leaf, leaving a tunnel of excavated plant tissue, and sometimes a trail of tiny fecal pellets known as frass. Tunneled out leaves have separated layers of tissue that can be easily peeled apart, sometimes revealing the tiny larvae inside.
Leafminers in tomatoes or cucumbers may be of minor concern — the insects are affecting the leaves, not the fruit or edible parts of the plant. If the infestation is minor, removing leaves as mines are discovered (into the trash, not compost) is treatment enough in these crops. In the case of spinach or chard, however, a treatment plan is more important since the gardener and insect are competing for the same edible part of the plant. Five considerations for a home garden management plan are outlined below.
Recognize adults
Correct identification is at the foundation of every good management plan. The adult leafminer fly looks like a tiny version of a common fly found around any home or garden. Because the adult looks so different from the larvae that do the real damage, many gardeners might not recognize the innocent looking fly on spinach leaves as an egg-laying pest leading to future mined-out leaves. Features to look for: a tiny fly with red eyes, a gray thorax with stripes of black hairs, and slightly iridescent wings.
Scout and remove
Integrated pest management, using a variety of tools from different categories, will yield the best results in management of Spinach leafminer. Observe plants regularly. Removing leaves as soon as mines are noticed breaks the reproductive cycle and reduces the number of larvae that make it to egg-laying adulthood. Leafminers have a quick life cycle with multiple generations per season: inspect (scout) plants early and often, relentlessly removing “mined” leaves whenever they are encountered.
Under cover
Fine, light cloth placed over plants creates a barrier that prevents emerging adult flies from laying eggs on leaves. Prevention is an important component of an integrated pest management plan. Sheer curtains salvaged from a thrift shop are one option for this protective cover, which is different from a cover used for frost protection. There are numerous types of insect netting available to the home gardener. Leafminer flies are very small — the goal is a cloth that lets light and air through, but not insects. Since spinach and chard don’t need to be pollinated, Insect cloth can be left on indefinitely.
Relocation
If not removed, larvae will continue tunneling through the leaf tissue until reaching the next developmental stage- the pupae. In summer, larvae drop into the ground to pupate, or occasionally pupate right in the leaf. After a short period, an adult fly emerges and starts laying eggs on new leaves. After several generations, pupae stay in the soil to overwinter. These pupae will be the adults that emerge the following April and May. This is where relocation comes in. If spinach and chard are planted in the same place repeatedly, they are easy for the small, weak flying flies to find the following spring. Moving the plants to a new location is considered an avoidance strategy in Integrated pest management. Covering plants as suggested above without relocating is likely to trap emerging adults inside the cover with the plants. The two strategies should be used together.
No pesticides
Tools of last resort in an integrated management plan, pesticides are not going to be a great option for the home gardener in this situation. Sprays that work by contact are minimally helpful: the leafminer larvae are protected within the tissue of the leaf itself. Contact pesticides may prevent adults from laying eggs on leaves, but might require multiple applications per season and carry some risks to beneficial insects. Systemic pesticides would be effective for larvae, but we don’t want to apply these- most would not break down sufficiently in time for harvest, especially since spinach and chard are quick-maturing crops.
Spinach leafminer is a classic example of a pest that’s manageable without pesticides, most successfully so when the insect’s life cycle is understood. By understanding how to interrupt the life cycle, pest populations can be greatly reduced using the integrated strategies outline above.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.