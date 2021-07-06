Above average temperatures and prolonged drought remain in the forecast for the Klamath Basin. Farm and ranch irrigation is limited — home gardeners and lawn tenders are paying close attention to the amount of water they’re using. More questions around water use, conservation, and determining how much water is necessary have been submitted to the local Extension office than in previous years.
Most folks are aware of basic water conservation concepts: watering early or late in the day, watering deeply and less frequently instead of daily micro- watering, using soaker hoses and drip irrigation to reduce evaporation and deliver water directly to the root zone.
Beyond these basic water-saving tips, ideal water conservation practices will vary with region and topography. In western Oregon and northern California, for example, a small group of farmers has been experimenting with “dry farming,” where a variety of cultural practices enable crop production without supplemental irrigation (an intro to the multi-year project is here). While such an extreme practice isn’t feasible where there is no summer precipitation, adoption of the weed management and soil preparation practices associated with dry farming techniques would contribute to water conservation in our arid climate. Some water conservation techniques require planning and working ahead: others can be adopted at any time during the growing season.
Know how much water you’re delivering
Most guidelines for lawn care suggest an inch of water per week, delivered all at once to encourage deep rooting, for a healthy lawn. To conserve water while still delivering adequate water to the grass root zone, it’s necessary to know how much water is actually being delivered by the sprinklers. An easy way to determine how much water sprinklers are delivering is described by University of California: http://ipm.ucanr.edu/TOOLS/TURF/MAINTAIN/output.html.
Design beds with water needs in mind
Choose plants with similar water needs for the same area. “Thirsty” plants like willows have very different water needs than succulent plants. Group plants with similar needs so they can be watered all together. This practice is also more efficient for the waterer.
Prepare the soil to hold moisture
Make sure soil has adequate organic matter. This can be determined using a soil test to ensure adequate moisture retention. Compost can be incorporated into the top few inches of a soil at the beginning of the growing season to improve soil structure for moisture retention. Once the growing season is underway, deep soil cultivation is not suggested, but a thick mulch can be added. Not only will mulch help prevent competition from weeds, it also reduces evaporation of moisture from the soil.
Slow and sure
A quick blast of water on dry soil is more likely to roll off the soil than to penetrate it. Likewise in a container, water may roll off the soil ball and right out of the pot if the soil is overly dry. Wise watering is slow, allowing the water to penetrate the soil and get to all the roots. If hand watering, its often helpful to pre-moisten the soil around the plants first, then go back to each individual plant and thoroughly soak. Use a large screwdriver or similar object: push it into the soil and check moisture to see how deeply water is getting into the soil profile. Ideally, water is getting 6-10 inches into the soil profile, where a majority of plant roots can access it.
Establish priorities
If every plant can’t be watered, consider what’s most important. Newly planted trees and shrubs, followed by newly planted annuals and perennials, will have critical water needs. In dry areas like the Klamath Basin, trees and shrubs will need extra water and attention for the first 2-3 years- not just the first year as is indicated in areas with significant rainfall. Newly planted material doesn’t have the same robust root system that enables access to moisture in the soil. Once new material is watered, consider trees and shrubs. These become more valuable, and more difficult to replace, as they mature in the landscape. Watering of woody material should not be overlooked, especially following years when there was little winter precipitation. Dividing the landscape into zones by what’s most critical to water can be a helpful way to make best use of water in the garden.
More tips are available in OSU Extension’s publication, Conserving Water in your Yard and Garden In addition to the water-saving tips, this guide provides links at the end to more detailed information on some of the concepts, such as incorporating organic matter, caring for a new tree, and where to get a comprehensive soil test.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.