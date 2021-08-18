As firefighter crews work to contain and control the fires burning in our region this fall and evacuations are lifted, some families will return to landscapes changed by fire.
Smoke will have affected plant growth even in landscapes that weren’t directly affected by flames. Determining the health of woody landscape plants, deciding what to remove, and making sure the landscape remains safe are just a few of the challenges awaiting the homeowner with a fire-damaged landscape.
Several significant fires in fall 2020 caused damage in residential areas in Oregon. OSU’s fire program developed a variety of resources to help homeowners navigate the challenges of an after-fire landscape, many of which remain available online, and free of charge. Foremost among these is a series of recorded webinars, all available free here. Packed with info from OSU’s Extension fire specialists, the series starts with “After the fire, now what?” and includes a variety of relevant topics. One webinar covers assessing trees after fire: Will they survive? Can any of the wood be salvaged? Another covers strategies for reforesting large areas, while another covers tax considerations for those whose properties have been affected by fire. Each webinar description includes links to additional resources that will help the participant navigate the landscape-rebuilding process.
Dealing with the aftermath of fire in the landscape is a stressful, challenging, and hopefully rare occurrence. Like most infrequent life events, it’s often hard to figure out what to do next, or where to go for next steps. OSU’s Fire Program team has curated a variety of tools to help with that process, housed here. Information on this site is broadly divided into three major categories: getting safely back on property, assessing the damage, specialists and funding resources.
Guidelines for returning after an evacuation get the homeowner started. In addition to landscape-focused resources, readers will also find info on well maintenance after fire, capturing and controlling ash, and removing smoke smells from the home. The “assessing damage” section includes links to multiple articles on how to approach this challenge. There are also printable checklists and flow charts to help the homeowner keep this process organized.
Perhaps most helpful is the section on making the right specialist contacts and obtaining funding. Here, the fire program team provides links to all the relevant agencies: Oregon Department of Forestry, FEMA hazard mitigation specialists, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Oregon Farm Service Agency, and more. Case studies from the Thomas Fire are included as an illustrative example.
What about landscapes not directly affected by flames, but with smoke damage? OSU horticulturist Brooke Edmonds addresses smoke and ash in the vegetable garden here. The takeaway: Most foods will be safe to eat, with additional washing and peeling. Steps like mulching and watering can help plants recover.
Smoke slows down the photosynthetic activity of woody plants, according to research reported in the International Journal of Forestry. Those with trees affected by smoke might expect reduced growth on shrubs and trees this season, and early leaf drop. While deciduous trees seem to be more affected than evergreens, in the long run most trees recover, with damage confined to the season of smoke exposure with few long-term effects.
For additional questions about smoke, fire, and gardening, connect with an expert online or find the OSU specialist in your region.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.