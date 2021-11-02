Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas food, gifts Nov 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Salvation Army in Klamath Falls is now accepting applications for Christmas food and gifts for children through December 3.Pick up applications at the Salvation Army office, located at 2960 Maywood Drive. The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. and on Fridays from 1-3 p.m. For information, call 541-882-5280 or Debi at 541-892-2723. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Salvation Army Christianity Christmas Application Gift Office Food Noon Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Pear Street residents think there's a ghost in the basement Class action lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp responsible for Two Four Two Fire Redkey Pool plans major upgrades to attract new swimmers Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history Two indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operation Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated Nov 1, 2021 Check out some of the top performances from Green Bay's 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28 in Week 8 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated Oct 27, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated Oct 27, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated 5 hrs ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated 5 hrs ago 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 2:27 Tim and Dee McCarley return home Jul 13, 2021 Tim and Dee McCarley return home 2:27 Jul 13, 2021 1:23 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class Updated 17 hrs ago Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class 1:23Updated 17 hrs ago MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPear Street residents think there's a ghost in the basementClass action lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp responsible for Two Four Two FireRogue Pack likely lives on as pups caught on video near Fort KlamathRedkey Pool plans major upgrades to attract new swimmersConquer COVID names winner of $2,500 gift certificateClear connections between Klamath marijuana grows and Mexican cartelsLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyTwo indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operationBoth Klamath Union cross country teams win Skyline meetKellstrom, Scott Charles Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Do you think Klamath Falls should change the name of Kit Carson Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives