The Salvation Army in Klamath Falls is now accepting applications for Christmas food and gifts for children through December 3.

Pick up applications at the Salvation Army office, located at 2960 Maywood Drive. The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. and on Fridays from 1-3 p.m.

For information, call 541-882-5280 or Debi at 541-892-2723.

Tags