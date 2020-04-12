The history of rural schools in Klamath County will be discussed in a live Facebook feed scheduled by the Klamath County Museum for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, according to a news release.
Museum manager Todd Kepple will review images of schools that were located in places such as Topsy, Crystal, Plevna, Algoma and Yainax.
“Many of these places never had anything more than a one-room school house,” Kepple said. “At one time these country schools were the center of community life, but they were all eventually swallowed up in consolidations over the years.”
Comments and questions may be submitted during the program through the museum’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/klamath.county.museum.
Because the museum is closed due to the coronavirus, there will be no presentation made in person. The program can be viewed live on Facebook, or after Thursday on the museum’s YouTube channel.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000, or by email at museum@klamathcounty.org.