The Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary club raised $1,500 to purchase new bunk beds for the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.
The mission provides housing and recovery services with a Christian focus.
Sunrise Rotary raised the funds from its members, and paired those funds with a $500 new-member participation grant from Rotary District 5110.
Legacy Furniture of Klamath Falls sold the high-quality bunk beds and also donated bedding materials such as mattresses, linens and pillows.
Ammond Crawford, executive director of the Gospel Mission, said the beds will be used to transform a mostly-unused storage space into additional housing for vulnerable Klamath Falls residents.