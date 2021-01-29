Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
0121 connections- rotary.jpg

From left: Mark Willret of Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary, Ammond Crawford of Sunrise Rotary and the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, and and Aaron Glass of Legacy Furniture show off the bunk beds donated by the Rotary Group to help Klamath Falls residents experiencing homelessness.

 Photo by Tim Trainor

The Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary club raised $1,500 to purchase new bunk beds for the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.

The mission provides housing and recovery services with a Christian focus.

Sunrise Rotary raised the funds from its members, and paired those funds with a $500 new-member participation grant from Rotary District 5110.

Legacy Furniture of Klamath Falls sold the high-quality bunk beds and also donated bedding materials such as mattresses, linens and pillows.

Ammond Crawford, executive director of the Gospel Mission, said the beds will be used to transform a mostly-unused storage space into additional housing for vulnerable Klamath Falls residents.

Tags