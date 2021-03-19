Klamath County Rotary Club recently presented a check in the amount $4,350 to Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy Center.
This donation is one of a handful that Rotary presented this year in support of local projects that impact the community, have a long service life, and improve the visibility of Rotary.
“Solid Ground recently had an unexpected opportunity to grow and expand services by the addition of lights in our outdoor arena,” said Shelley Trumbly, Executive Director, of Solid Ground EAATC. “This opportunity comes through a larger partnership that includes the Rotary Club of Klamath County.”
Solid Ground for nearly five years has strived to enhance the quality of life of individuals with cognitive, physical, emotional or behavioral challenges by providing them with therapeutic horseback riding and associated activities. Equine-assisted therapy is a relatively new form of therapeutic intervention which recognizes that the bond between animals and humans fosters emotional growth and healing.
The Rotary contribution to Solid Ground comes at a critical time, as the pandemic is driving demand for the services the therapy center provides. A lighted outdoor arena will allow Solid Ground to expand services into the evening and minimize cancellations during months when the heat index is too high during the day. The lighted facilities also provide the ability to easily add sessions to serve clients who may be unable to attend during daytime hours.