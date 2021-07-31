Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Charlotte Rohrbacker of Klamath Falls has earned the registered play therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy, according to its CEO Kathryn Lebby.

Play therapy is a mental health modality used by licensed mental health professionals to better communicate with and help clients achieve optimal mental health.

To become a registered play therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.

