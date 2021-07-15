Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual summer festival on Saturday, July 17.

Events kick off at 9 a.m. with a flea market, vendor booths and bake sale. A parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by lunch, 50/50 drawing and live auction. It will feature live music, vendor sales, a beer and wine booth and more. Barbecue lunch is priced between $8-15.

Proceeds support the volunteer fire department and emergency medical team.

The festival takes place at the fire hall, 25600 Rocky Point Road.

