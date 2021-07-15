The Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual summer festival on Saturday, July 17.
Events kick off at 9 a.m. with a flea market, vendor booths and bake sale. A parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by lunch, 50/50 drawing and live auction. It will feature live music, vendor sales, a beer and wine booth and more. Barbecue lunch is priced between $8-15.
Proceeds support the volunteer fire department and emergency medical team.
The festival takes place at the fire hall, 25600 Rocky Point Road.