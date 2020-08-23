There is an old adage that says nice guys usually finish last. However, there are exceptions.
Harbor Links Golf Course has its annual Club Championship this time each year. As usual, club members are hopeful of having the game of their life and winning the championship.
However, even the best golfers fail to perform under the pressure when playing in the championship flight. My golfing buddy, author of the famous “Baker-Rule,” was in contention after 1st day in the 2-day tournament. Ron Baker, retired teacher, needed a motivational speaker to advise him what it takes to be a winner.
He was advised to remember he is not there to make friends. He must put on his game face: No idle conversations, no eye contact and only focus on winning. Well, as it turns out he won first place in the Senior Division, which proves nice guys don’t always finish last. Congratulations Ron Baker.
Gene Autry Reynolds
Klamath Falls