Klamath Union High School class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on July 26 to 28. For more information, contact Carol Arnold at 541-882-4753 or c2arnold@charter.net or Barb Collier at 541-891-9920 or dobaco2@peak.org
Klamath Union High School class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion on July 26 to 28. Multiple events will be held, including a no-host meet and greet on Friday night, a formal dinner on Saturday evening as well as a KUHS tour. Contact can be made at kuhsclassof99@gmail.com or Jessica Bailey at circe_once@hotmail.com or Bonnie Nork at bonnienork@hotmail.com
Klamath Union High School class of 1949 will hold its class reunion on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. Reservations are required by July 1. For more information, call 541-331-6131 or 541-882-1217.
Klamath Union High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. For more information: Cherylkfalls@yahoo.com or 541-331-9665.
Henley High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class renuion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Madison Street Venue, 1906 Madison St. across from Shasta Elementary School, from 5 to 10 p.m. with a potluck and dancing. More information, go to racrebbin@aol.com and/or the event page on facebook.
Chiloquin High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class rennion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Running Y Ranch Resort with a no host bar at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. More information, call Gina Long Alston at 805-478-4191 or Jayson Ray at 253-221-0140.
Klamath Union High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17 at Reames Golf & Country Club with live music both nights. For more information: KUHS1969@gmail.com or 541-410-6828.