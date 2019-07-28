Klamath Union High School class of 1949 will hold its class reunion on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. Reservations are required by July 1. For more information, call 541-331-6131 or 541-882-1217.
Klamath Union High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. For more information: Cherylkfalls@yahoo.com or 541-331-9665.
Klamath Union High School class of 1989 will hold its 30th class reunion at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in The Pikey at 610 Main St. and on Saturday, Aug. 10, a tour of the high school from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner, drinks and dancing at 6 p.m. in Yesterday’s Plaza at 125 N. Ninth St. (cost is $40 per person and must RSVP by July 30 by contacting Kristi at kuhsclassof1989@gmail com.
Henley High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Madison Street Venue, 1906 Madison St. across from Shasta Elementary School, from 5 to 10 p.m. with a potluck and dancing. More information, go to racrebbin@aol.com and/or the event page on facebook.
Chiloquin High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class rennin on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Running Y Ranch Resort with a no host bar at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. More information, call Gina Long Alston at 805-478-4191 or Jayson Ray at 253-221-0140.
Klamath Union High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17 at Reames Golf & Country Club with live music both nights. For more information: KUHS1969@gmail.com or 541-410-6828.