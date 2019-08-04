Mazama High School class of 1999 will hold its 20th class reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10. On Friday at 6 p.m., there will be an adults only no-host gathering in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St. On Saturday at 11 a.m., there will be a family potluck at Wiard Park and at 8 p.m. a bonfire at 12929 Swan Lake Road. More information, call Bethany Holmes at 541-892-4427.
Henley High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Madison Street Venue, 1906 Madison St. across from Shasta Elementary School, from 5 to 10 p.m. with a potluck and dancing. More information, go to racrebbin@aol.com and/or the event page on facebook.
Chiloquin High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Running Y Ranch Resort with a no host bar at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. More information, call Gina Long Alston at 805-478-4191 or Jayson Ray at 253-221-0140.
Klamath Union High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17 at Reames Golf & Country Club with live music both nights. Pels from other classes are welcome. Registration and money are due by Aug. 9. For more information: KUHS1969@gmail.com or 541-410-6828.