Della Woodworth of Bly, Gunnar Foster and Christopher Romero of Klamath Falls, Daniel Tague and Ashley Thompson of Lakeview, Melissa Osahl of Midland, Susane Davis of Plush, Mattee Vickerman of Summer Lake, and Nannette Ochoa of Tulelake, Calif. all graduated from Eastern Oregon University at the end of the 2020 spring term, according to a news release.
Woodworth received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Foster earned a Bachelor of Science in History. Romero received a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Study. Tague earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Services Administration. Thompson earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Osahl received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Davis received a Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education and Initial Licensure in PK-12. Vickerman earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Ochoa earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Eastern Oregon University academic programs are offered at the main campus in La Grande as well as online and at centers across the state of Oregon. For more information visit eou.edu.