The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply in August, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Klamath Falls upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
8/9/2021: 12 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Shilo Inn, 2500 Almond Street
8/10/2021: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Klamath Falls Airport Terminal Building, 3000 Airport Way
8/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Coastal Farm and Ranch, 1776 Avalon St.
8/12/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Shilo Inn, 2500 Almond Street
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.