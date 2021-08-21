Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The need for blood is ongoing, but the supply is not. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients, but they are seeing critically low turn-out at their community blood drives. They need our help!

Below are upcoming Klamath Falls blood drive sites. Thank you for your life-giving support!

Aug. 24,  9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ed Staub & Sons, 1301 Esplanade St.

Aug. 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Klamath Family Headstart, 1940 S. 6th St.

Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Shilo Inn, 2500 Almond St.

Sept. 13,  12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way

Sept. 14-15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sky Lakes Medical Center

Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Shilo Inn, 2500 Almond St.

You may sign up online at redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code, or contact your American Red Cross Representative, Rebecca.orourke@redcross.org. 541 228-5667

