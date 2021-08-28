Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Public Works road crew schedule for week of Aug. 30
Streets Division crews will be performing work Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 during the hours of 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Asphalt Crew will be performing concrete work and utility cut paving at the following locations:
Aug. 30: Concrete dig out and replacement on the 1500 block of Crescent Ave. and the intersection of Avalon St. and Pershing Way.
Aug. 31- Sept. 1: Asphalt dig out and pave on the intersection of Berkeley St. and Nosler St.
Sept. 2: Utility cut paving on the 1900 block of Main St.
Aug. 31 - Sept. 3: Paint Crew will be performing painting operations at the following locations:
Aug. 31 - Sept. 3: Painting legends and crosswalks around Conger, Roosevelt, Ponderosa, and Mills Schools.
Fog seal application will also be performed on Aug. 30 in the North Hills area. Included Streets will be Celeste Ave., Cambria St., Skyridge Dr., Benchwood Ave., Lakey St., Homedale Rd. (from Basin View Dr. to Benchwood Ave), N. Wood Ct., N. Hills Dr., Glenridge Way, Rosemont Ct., Overlook Way, Springcrest Way, West View Dr., Shaylynn Dr. and Dove Hollow Dr.
We ask that all residents do not park on the Streets from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the above dates.
Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed Aug. 30 - Sept. 3 throughout the city as needed. Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Streets staff thanks our citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed or cancelled due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies. If you would like more information about this topic, please call City Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.