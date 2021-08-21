Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.
Chip Seal Crew
Aug. 24 – Klamath Falls, Bristol Ave
Aug. 25– Bristol Ave, Hilyard Ave
Aug. 26– Hilyard Ave
Early Morning Broom Crew - 4 a.m.
Aug. 24– Foothills Blvd., Patterson St
Aug. 25 – Bristol Ave.
Aug. 26 – Bristol Ave.
Aug. 27 – Bristol Ave., Hilyard Ave.
Sidewalk Ramp Replacement Work
Week of Aug. 23 – Arthur St. to Crest St., Summers Ln. to Fargo St.
Flaggers with one lane closure on Shasta Way
Week of Aug 23rd – Homedale Rd. and Bartlett Ave.
Flaggers with one lane closure on Homedale Rd.
Ivory Pine (Sprague River) Bridge Replacement Work (1 mile North of Hwy 140)
Aug. 23 to Oct 31
- Ivory Pine Road Closure at the Sprague River Bridge
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be 0 to 20 minutes. If you have any questions regarding work, contact the Public Works Department at (541) 883-4696.