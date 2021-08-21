Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.

Chip Seal Crew

Aug. 24 – Klamath Falls, Bristol Ave

Aug. 25– Bristol Ave, Hilyard Ave

Aug. 26– Hilyard Ave

Early Morning Broom Crew - 4 a.m.

Aug. 24– Foothills Blvd., Patterson St

Aug. 25 – Bristol Ave.

Aug. 26 – Bristol Ave.

Aug. 27 – Bristol Ave., Hilyard Ave.

Sidewalk Ramp Replacement Work

Week of Aug. 23 – Arthur St. to Crest St., Summers Ln. to Fargo St.

Flaggers with one lane closure on Shasta Way

Week of Aug 23rd – Homedale Rd. and Bartlett Ave.

Flaggers with one lane closure on Homedale Rd.

Ivory Pine (Sprague River) Bridge Replacement Work (1 mile North of Hwy 140)

Aug. 23 to Oct 31

- Ivory Pine Road Closure at the Sprague River Bridge

In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be 0 to 20 minutes. If you have any questions regarding work, contact the Public Works Department at (541) 883-4696.

