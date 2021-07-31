Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations for the posted time periods. Please use caution when driving in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.
Chip Seal Crew
Aug. 2nd – Modoc Point Rd
Aug. 3rd – Sycan Rd., Drews Rd.
Aug. 4th – Drews Rd.
Aug. 5th – Pine Grove Rd., Reeder Rd.
4:00 a.m. – Early Morning Broom Crew
Aug. 3rd – Modoc Point Rd.
Aug. 4th – Modoc Pint Rd., Sycan Rd., Drews Rd.
Aug. 5th – Sycan Rd., Drews Rd.
Aug. 6th – Sycan Rd., Drews Rd., Pine Grove Rd., Reeder Rd.
Sidewalk Ramp Replacement Work
Week of Aug. 2nd – Maryland Ave. and Homedale Rd: Flaggers with one lane closure on Homedale Rd.
Week of Aug. 2nd – Shasta Way: Flaggers with one lane closure on Shasta Way at Arthur St., Burns St., Crest St.
Ivory Pine (Sprague River) Bridge Replacement Work
Week of Aug. 2nd – Ivory Pine Rd. at the Sprague River Bridge
Aug. 9th to Oct. 31st – Road Closure
Utility Work – Night Road Closure (7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)
Aug. 9th to Aug. 13th – Hilyard Ave. (from Washburn Way to Broadmore St.)
For a map of roads to be chip sealed for the 2021 season, see the Klamath County Public Works website at http://www.klamathcounty.org/734/maps.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be 0 to 20 minutes for the motoring public. Our goal is to minimize delays.
Please drive slowly through chip seal and paint stripe areas. This will reduce damage to the chip sealed and painted areas, and the possibility of oil or paint spraying your vehicle. Klamath County Public Works and the Board of County Commissioners appreciate the motoring public’s patience during the repair season of our local roads and bridges. If you have questions regarding scheduled work, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 883-4696.