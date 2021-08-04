The Union Pacific Railroad announces the following road closure due to a railroad crossing replacement: Bear Flat Rd., also known as 86 Rd., (a Forest Service road). Estimated duration: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurs., Aug. 5, 2021. Location map: https://goo.gl/maps/1cKjjqFMgMHMrU7ZA. For questions or concerns please contact Christina Acosta with RoadSafe at (971) 413-4106.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending
-
Umpqua Bank robbed in Merrill; suspect at large
-
Klamath Falls man accused of stealing $26,000 worth of items from car
-
Basin farmers struggle to navigate unreliable water
-
Klamath Falls teen shoots 58 at Running Y to win tourney
-
Klamath Falls assistant city manager threatened with rock at council meeting
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Umpqua Bank robbed in Merrill; suspect at large
- Klamath Falls man accused of stealing $26,000 worth of items from car
- Basin farmers struggle to navigate unreliable water
- Klamath Falls teen shoots 58 at Running Y to win tourney
- Klamath Falls assistant city manager threatened with rock at council meeting
- Firefighting equipment destroyed by fire
- Governor meets with fire crews battling the Bootleg
- From miles of hose to buckets of steak, here's how Bootleg Fire crews keep fighting
- Wildfire smoke shrouds Crater Lake
- Fire crews secure Bootleg Fire perimeter
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you feel comfortable joining large crowds this year at events like concerts and sports?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.