The Mills Community Garden, located on the northwest corner of Richmond Street and Orchard Avenue a block west of Mills Elementary School, has two different sizes of rentable plots in the garden.
The garden has a total of 44 4’x10’ plots. Double plots of 4’x20’ are also available. The cost of renting a smaller plot is $20 per year while the cost of renting a double plot is $35 per year.
The season opens April 1.
The annual rent includes the cost of water use in the garden along with liability insurance. Garden tools and gloves are available for free use at the garden, together with other amenities, such as compost and other soil amendments. Facilities there include a tool shed and greenhouse. Gardening advice will also be available, as needed.
Applications for a plot in the garden are currently available in a display box on the fence along the Richmond Street or online at www.sustainableklamath.org. The application form is available in English and Spanish.
The Mills Community Garden is a division of Sustainable Klamath, a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization, the mission of which is to protect, restore and maintain healthy, equitable communities, both human and natural, for the benefit of present and future residents of the Klamath Basin.
The Klamath Tool Library, another division of Sustainable Klamath, is also located at 1221 Main Street and has more than 1,400 tools.
For additional information, call Sustainable Klamath at 541-363-7316 or email chair@sustainableklamat.org.