April is Child Abuse Prevention Month; it is usually celebrated in downtown Klamath Falls with the annual Day of Hope. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will not be held this month, but pinwheel gardens have still been planted in many areas of town to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.
Prevent Child Abuse America explains, “By its very nature, the pinwheel connotes whimsy and childlike notions. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children.”
During the Day of Hope in 2018, Refuge City Church Pastor Billy Redd addressed a crowd on Sugarman’s Corner. He noted, “From a distance your pinwheel is going to look like it is just one big unified apparatus. But when you look closer you will see that there are all these individual spokes, all these individual little parts. And each one of those is united by the axle in the middle.
“There is a pin that goes through these, there is a common purpose to this pinwheel. To see progress, to get this thing spinning, it takes all of the agencies, businesses, schools, government organizations, faith community, law enforcement and us as individuals in our community. We’ve all got to work together and align ourselves in the right direction in order to get these things spinning. In order for progress to happen when it comes to child abuse prevention.”
A recent social media post from Department of Human Services-Klamath and Lake Counties shared some positive news: “Klamath County keeps improving! … There are 40 percent fewer kids in foster care than 5 years ago!” That change shifted Klamath County’s ranking from 33rd to 26th in Oregon counties.
Data from the Oregon Department of Human Services show that instances of child abuse in Klamath County have trended down in recent years. In 2016, there were 27.8 cases of child abuse or neglect for every 1,000 children under age 18. By 2018, the most recent year for which data was reported, that number had decreased to 21.9 cases for every 1,000 children.
Local DHS Community Development Coordinator Rhonda Nyseth provided a pinwheel scavenger hunt for individuals and families to find all the local pinwheels gardens. It can be found in Connections on pages B1 and B2.