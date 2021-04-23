The Women’s Scholarship Foundation of Klamath County recently held its 45th annual scholarship awards program at the Broadway Theater in Malin.
The competition is an official preliminary pageant of the Miss America program and gave out more than $36,000 in scholarships this year.
Mackenzie Peterson, a freshman at Oregon Tech, was crowned Miss Klamath County.
Payton Idrogo, also a freshman at Oregon Tech, was named Miss City of Sunshine.
In the teen competition, LeOna Santos was crowned as Miss City of Sunshine’s Outstanding Teen. Santos is a sophomore at Eagle Ridge High School.
Bailey Damrow was also crowned Miss Klamath County’s Outstanding Teen. Damrow is a senior at Klamath Union High School.
Idrogo and Peterson were presented with more than $4,000 in scholarships and in-kind tuition from Klamath Community College. Santos and Damrow were awarded over $1,000 each in scholarships.
Kira Morrow was first runner-up and Paige Petersen was second runner-up. Each received more than $2,000 in scholarships.
In the teen program, Grace Tucker, a sophomore at New Horizon High School, was first runner-up and received nearly $1,000 in scholarships.
The program had many new scholarship offerings this year, the largest being the new STEM&M scholarship for students in the fields of study of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or a medical field. Those $2,000 scholarships went to Shelby Johnson and Mackenzie Peterson.
Winner of the Caring for our Community Scholarship, sponsored by Shasta Dental, for $1,000 was Mackenzie Peterson.
Four young women were selected for the STRIVE Scholarship. In the miss program, Kira Morrow and Payton Idrogo each received a $1,000 scholarship. In the teen program, Tayla Berry and Analisa Trushell each received $500. Braidy Smith, a junior at Oregon Tech received $1,000. Paige Petersen received the $800 academic scholarship, sponsored by Soroptimists of Klamath Falls, as well as the $500 True Beauty Scholarship, sponsored by Cheryl Olguin. Jennifer Ibarra received a $300 scholarship for teen academic achievement. Olivia Siefried received the $300 Teen Journey award.
The four titleholders will now prepare for the Miss Oregon Program which will be held in Seaside in June. Over the next few months, each will practice interview skills and their talents. They will also continue working on their social impact initiatives which are a key component of the scholarship competition.
If you are interested in having one of these young women speak at your event or to book a public appearance, contact executive director Sheri Hargrave, at director.mkcmcos@gmail.com.