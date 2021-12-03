To assist in the management and awarding of scholarships to Klamath Union High School graduates, the Pelican Education Foundation will now oversee the Wendell Switzer Memorial Scholarship.
In collaboration with Mary Moore and KU school personnel in October, the PEF established processes and procedures regarding eligibility criteria for this scholarship, how it will be advertised and how recipients will be selected.
This scholarship was established to honor Wendell Switzer, who grew up in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls. While he moved before graduating from KU, Wendell always held Klamath Falls and KU close to his heart.
He went on to do amazing things in his personal and professional lives, and wanted to give back to KU and the community. As a result, his widow, Mary Moore, set up the Wendell Switzer Memorial Scholarship.
This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students who are not in the top 10% of their graduating KU class and who may have to work a little harder than their classmates to excel academically. Scholarship-eligible students must be accepted to a trade school, certificate program, college, or university that prepares them for a future career, and must have a financial need.
The Wendell Switzer Memorial Scholarship has benefited KU graduates wanting to further their professional lives for approximately 12 years.
Community members interested in continuing to support this scholarship can make a donation to the PEF by PayPal or via check. Visit pelicaneducationfoundation.com and scroll to the bottom for details on how to donate.
