Livestock specialists from across the nation will present at the Pacific Northwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event in Ontario, October 8-9.
Attendees will receive education in low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, profitable ranching, and beef carcass cutting. Seminars will be held by experts in the field from Oregon, Idaho and Washington Livestock Extension and Research. Special guest, Dr. Carol Lorenzen, department head of the Animal & Rangeland Sciences Department at Oregon State University will also present.
This event is for cow and calf producers, stocker and feedlot personnel, and cattle transporters. Attendees will have the opportunity to become Beef Quality Assurance certified, proven to increase an operation’s bottom line. CattleFax reported a 3-year study finding that operations with BQA-certified personnel yielded an average of $42 per head premium compared to those without BQA training.
Registration for this two-day event is $100. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive reimbursement up to $384 through funds from the rancher resilience grant.