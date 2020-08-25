Klamath Outdoor Science School is offering a Family Campout Sept. 19-20 for families with children 5 years and up.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. Saturday through lunch on Sunday and will be held in Sun Pass State Forest, adjacent to Kimball State Park.
Each family will have the exclusive use of KOSS yurts or tents, or families may bring their own. Bunks have mattresses, but families will need to provide their own bedding. Outdoor meals will be provided, from dinner on Saturday through lunch on Sunday. Families should bring their own lunches for Saturday.
Campers will explore forest and aquatic habitats through art and science activities, games, an evening program and a night hike led by experienced outdoor educators. There will be activities for parents and kids together, with other activities just for kids and just for parents.
Parents can expect to gain some outdoor education tips and tools, including a nature activities booklet.
All Covid-19 protocols will be practiced. Masks are required for everyone, social distancing will be practiced, and group sizes will be 10 or fewer.
The cost is $50 per person, but some need-based assistance may be possible for large families. Register and pay online at www.klamathoutdoorschool.org or call 541-850-8218. You may also email kossreservations@gmail.com for more information.