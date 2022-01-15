The scholarship committee of the Klamath County Ousley Scholarship Fund announced the availability of applications for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Applications for both new and renewing applicants as well as scholarship requirements and information are available at the fund’s website: www.OusleyEdFund.org.
Students must have graduated from a high school in Klamath County or received a G.E.D. by July 1, 2022 and may elect to attend any private non-profit or public college, university, community college, vocational or technical school in the United States.
Recipients of the scholarships must enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time status to receive scholarship funding. Graduate students are also eligible to apply.
Students must have a good scholastic record (3.0 or better GPA) and demonstrate a need for financial assistance. In the 14 years since the inception of the scholarship committee, the fund has awarded over $2.4 million to Klamath County graduates. The fund annually distributes approximately 90 scholarships, averaging $2,000 per scholarship for the academic year.
The scholarship committee will be considering completed applications with all required attachments that are postmarked by the deadline of March 15. Scholarship award recipients will be notified by June 1.
For further information, contact committee chair Bonnie Lam at 541-850-5966 or email the fund at OusleyEdFund@aol.com.