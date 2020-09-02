In September the local harvest of produce is plentiful. Consider preserving your bounty for later using safe and reliable resources from Oregon State University Extension Service.
Whether you’re canning, pickling, freezing or drying, OSU Extension has multiple ways to access information.
“Preserving food is such a meaningful activity. I encourage families to participate in the process together—much learning and memories are created and shared,” says Patty Case, OSU Klamath Extension Educator.
Need talk to an expert? Call our toll-free hotline at 800-354-7319 runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday until October 9 and is staffed by certified Master Food Preserver volunteers. Or if you’d prefer to communicate online, pose your question on Extension’s "Ask an Expert" online forum.
Bi-Mart, in partnership with OSU Extension, is displaying tips in the food preservation aisle complete with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, takes you to OSU Extension’s Home Food Safety and Preservation website with additional information.
OSU Extension maintains an extensive list of free publications on how to process or preserve a range of foods including salsa, seafood, pickles, mushrooms, pie fillings and more. You can do a general internet search “OSU Food Preservation.”
For more questions or to make an appointment to have your dial gauge tested for accuracy call Klamath County Extension office at 541-883-7131.