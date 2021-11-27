The 30th Annual Bill Kloos Traffic Bowl was held virtually this year, but the reigning champions of the Oregon Tech Student Chapter of Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) were familiar and comfortable with the format, winning the competition for the second year in a row — and third time overall.
The annual event, held this year on Nov. 18, draws student teams from universities throughout the Northwest. This year, the team competed against universities such as Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Oregon State University, Portland State University, University of Washington, and three professional teams.
The fellowship-building competition tasks teams with answering questions about the transportation profession and pitted the Northwest’s brightest transportation students and professionals against each other. They were tested on knowledge of transportation planning, engineering, and history with a sprinkling of arcane facts and pop culture thrown in for good measure. The knowledge-building event brings practicing engineers and students together to network and assist transportation job seekers.
The winning Oregon Tech team was comprised of Civil Engineering student members of the ITE Student Chapter, captained by Leif Tuel (junior from Tillamook) and included Kassidy Kightlinger (senior from La Grande) and Cynthia Roe (graduate student from Weed, California).