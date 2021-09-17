Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) faculty and staff members were welcomed back Sept. 16 with virtual convocation events, including award presentations and preparation for the start of fall term.
Convocation marks the traditional beginning of the academic year and covers the new measures in place to work toward a safe and healthy academic year as classes begin on Sept. 29.
The ceremony also serves as a proud reminder of faculty and staff’s tremendous depth of knowledge and their commitment to the Oregon Tech community. Employees were presented with awards to honor their exceptional contributions to the University and students.
Awards presented this year include:
• Oregon Tech Foundation Rising Faculty Scholar Award: Dr. Adelaide “Addie” Clark, Natural Sciences; and honorable mention Sharon Beaudry, Business Management
• Oregon Tech Foundation Faculty Achievement Award: Cristina Negoita, Mathematics; and Sandra Bailey, Business Management
• Oregon Tech Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award: Don McDonnell, College of Health, Arts and Sciences; and Phong Nguyen, College of Engineering, Technology and Management
• Classified Staff Award: Mandy Hendrickson, Administrative Program Assistant in the Integrated Student Health Center; and Jessica Barnett, Fiscal Coordinator in Facilities Services
• President’s Staff Award: Gaylyn Maurer, Director of Integrated Student Health Center
• Student Affairs Most Valuable Partner Award: Steven Kappler, General Manager of Sodexo Food Services
Awardees were selected through nomination letters which outlined their commitment to the university and their dedication to making a difference in the lives of students and co-workers.
Convocation activities also included health/safety training and additional information regarding the Fall 2021 Return to Campus Plan. Oregon Tech is planning to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities at all locations for the academic year 2021-2022.
The University will require all faculty, students, and staff returning to our campuses in the fall to be immunized against COVID-19 unless they claim an exemption under law or applicable policies.
In compliance with state guidance, Oregon Tech also requires the use of face coverings by all faculty, staff, students, and visitors who are physically present at an Oregon Tech location and in enclosed public or common areas.