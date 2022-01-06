Caroline Schulze and Thomas Dodgen, Civil Engineering students at Oregon Tech, were awarded scholarships from the Asphalt Pavement Association of Oregon Educational Foundation, a nonprofit trade organization representing the interests of the asphalt paving industry.
Schulze is on track to graduate in 2023 with a bachelor's and master's degree in civil engineering. Originally from Loveland, Colo., she chose Oregon Tech's engineering program because of the unique nature that prioritizes hands-on complex design skills and the importance of how humans and the natural environment interact with infrastructure.
Dodgen will graduate this spring with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He shares that his small hometown of Adin, Calif., greatly values practicality, work ethic, and quality interactions.
Oregon Tech maintains a decades-long relationship with APAO and the Oregon asphalt pavements industry. APAO was instrumental in establishing the Oregon Tech Pavement Engineering Lab in Cornett Hall. Roger Lindgren, civil engineering department chair and professor, noted that several APAO members commented on the high-quality applications from Oregon Tech students and were impressed with the hands-on experiences students have in the lab.
This year the APAOEF awarded four scholarships to students enrolled in engineering programs who are interested in road and highway infrastructure and the materials and methods used to design our roads and highways. Other winners were from Oregon State University and the University of Idaho.