Oregon Tech students will use a class project to create bird houses to help raise funds for the expansion of Moore Park.
The group has hand-built 39 bird houses that can house Bewick’s wren and oak titmouse, two birds on the edge of extinction in Klamath County.
Ten of the houses will be donated — five to the Klamath Falls city parks to be hung around Moore Park and five to the arboretum at Oregon Tech. The additional 29 birdhouses will be sold for $25 each and come with a pamphlet of information about the birds. All of the money will be donated to the Klamath Falls parks system at the end of the sale.
“Our goal with this project is to give back both to the park system, and to the birding community in Klamath Falls. We want to be able to teach community members about the benefits of housing birds, while working to fund the park project going into the lower section” says Taylor Hampton, a marketing and communication student working on the project.
The sale will be happening both online and in person from May 19-June 2 via facebook @hootieshouses and at the Nutrition Hub, 601 East Main Street.
To make donations, buy bird houses, or learn more, visit their facebook page or contact the group by email: taylorhampton@oit.edu