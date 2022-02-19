Since it began in 2015, the Catalyze Challenge has awarded nearly $100,000 in prize money and services and continues this year with a prize pool of $16,000.
Catalyze 2022 launched in November and 11 teams are currently registered to compete in the April 21 final, including two teams from Oregon Tech’s Portland-Metro campus.
The Challenge has evolved over the years from a campus competition focused on entrepreneurship in Klamath Falls to a networking opportunity that supports student innovation and strengthens university-community partnerships. The competition fosters project development, design, and communications skills while boosting public understanding of the talent pipeline available at Oregon Tech.
The recently completed spring 2021 competition included renewable energy concepts, plant monitoring and an app for networking. Two teams went to on the statewide InventOR competition, with Electerro taking home first place and BioMass Gas placing fourth against teams from colleges and universities throughout Oregon.
The 2022 event is made possible through sponsorship and donations from AVISTA, Business Oregon, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Klamath County Economic Development Association, Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship, VertueLab, Oregon Small Business Development Center, and the Wendt Family Foundation.
Competitors will have the opportunity to first present their concept at the annual SharkTech Venture Pitch Contest March 2, and are expected to compete in front of a panel of judges for the final competition April 21.
Anyone interested in helping with sponsorship, mentoring, sharing of expertise through a session with students, or in an advisory capacity, please contact Hallie Neupert, professor and department chair of Management at Oregon Tech, at hallie.neupert@oit.edu.